Christopher J. KerscherLuxemburg - Christopher James Kerscher passed away unexpectedly July 17th. Chris was born April 10th, 1976, the son of Jim and Jane Kerscher. Chris truly loved spending time with his family and friends. His passion was making people laugh and playing the guitar. Chris attended Luxemburg Casco High School, and NWTC. He was a true artist working in construction with concrete.Survivors include Deanna, sons Bodhi and Alex.: Brothers Dan (Dale), Don, Steve (Trina), Nephew Justin and Niece Jessica. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Jane, Grandparents Marcel and Alice Bouchonville, Leo and Matilda Kerscher.Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private ceremony for family will be held at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel on Wednesday July 29th from 4:30 to 5:30 PM followed by a public prayer service from 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm.Chris's contagious smile will be missed by so many, a sincere Thank you from the family goes out to all the well-wishers, your thoughts and prayers were most appreciated, more than you can imagine.