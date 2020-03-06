|
Christopher Olejniczak
De Pere - Christopher Olejniczak died unexpectedly on February 27, 2020. Chris was born on October 30, 1966 to Paul and Joyce Olejniczak in Green Bay. He graduated from Abbot Pennings High School and went on to serve in the US Army, stationed in Germany. Chris then graduated from Lakeland College with a Master of Arts in Counseling.
Chris is survived by his parents and his soulmate, Pam. He is further survived by his brothers Wade, Shane and Matthew Olejniczak; sisters Hope and Melanie; nieces Cas and Talia; and nephews Hunter and Logan. Chris will be lovingly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers and monetary gifts, please make a contribution to in Chris' name.
Special thanks to Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory for their assistance to the family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Chris will always be the sunshine to us.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020