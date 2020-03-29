Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Campshure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Campshure


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Campshure Obituary
Cindy Campshure

Pound - Cindy Campshure, 55, died peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, March 28,2020. The daughter of James H. and the late Marilyn (Schwartz) Micolichek was born August 3, 1964 in Pulaski. She was a 1982 graduate of Pulaski High School. On July 17, 1993, she married Fuzzy (Larry) Campshure at Assumption BVM in Pulaski. Shortly after their marriage, they found out that they were to start a family. Cindy stayed home to raise their son.

Cindy loved her family; they were her world. She enjoyed camping, fishing, rides in the side-by-side. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed her Amaretto Sweet.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Fuzzy (Larry) Campshure, Pound; one son, Kody (Molly) Campshure, Coleman; one grandson Grayson Edwards, Coleman; father, James H. Micolichek, Pulaski; two sisters, Nancy Micolichek, Pulaski, Cheryl Eldredge, Pulaski; brother, James Micolichek, Green Bay; sister-in-law, Mae Micolichek, Pulaski; father and mother in-law, Norbert and Joy Campshure, Oconto; sisters-in-law, Carrie Summers, Fox Lake, IL, Penny (John) Swaitnicki, Oconto, Tina (Snoopy) Allen, Little Suamico; brothers-in-law, Todd Campshure, Suring, Timmy Campshure, Oconto; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan and David Micolichek; nephew, Noah Micolichek; brother-in-law, Jim Summers; several close friends.

The family extends a special thanks to the entire staff at The Bay at Oconto Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Care Givers of Bellin Hospital for their care.

Private Family Service was held with the assistance of Simply Cremation, Green Bay. Visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a condolence.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -