Cindy Campshure
Pound - Cindy Campshure, 55, died peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, March 28,2020. The daughter of James H. and the late Marilyn (Schwartz) Micolichek was born August 3, 1964 in Pulaski. She was a 1982 graduate of Pulaski High School. On July 17, 1993, she married Fuzzy (Larry) Campshure at Assumption BVM in Pulaski. Shortly after their marriage, they found out that they were to start a family. Cindy stayed home to raise their son.
Cindy loved her family; they were her world. She enjoyed camping, fishing, rides in the side-by-side. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed her Amaretto Sweet.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Fuzzy (Larry) Campshure, Pound; one son, Kody (Molly) Campshure, Coleman; one grandson Grayson Edwards, Coleman; father, James H. Micolichek, Pulaski; two sisters, Nancy Micolichek, Pulaski, Cheryl Eldredge, Pulaski; brother, James Micolichek, Green Bay; sister-in-law, Mae Micolichek, Pulaski; father and mother in-law, Norbert and Joy Campshure, Oconto; sisters-in-law, Carrie Summers, Fox Lake, IL, Penny (John) Swaitnicki, Oconto, Tina (Snoopy) Allen, Little Suamico; brothers-in-law, Todd Campshure, Suring, Timmy Campshure, Oconto; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan and David Micolichek; nephew, Noah Micolichek; brother-in-law, Jim Summers; several close friends.
The family extends a special thanks to the entire staff at The Bay at Oconto Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Care Givers of Bellin Hospital for their care.
Private Family Service was held with the assistance of Simply Cremation, Green Bay. Visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a condolence.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020