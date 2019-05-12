Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Manitowoc, WI
Cindy (Pleuss) Perrigoue Obituary
Cindy (Pleuss) Perrigoue

Manitowoc - Cindy (Pleuss) Perrigoue, age 69, a resident of Manitowoc, and formerly of Crivitz, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. For a complete obituary and to submit online condolences, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019
