Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
1956 - 2019
Cindy Peterson Obituary
Cindy Peterson

Little Suamico - Cynthia "Cindy" Peterson, 62, of Little Suamico, came to share in the Resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital with family at her side.

Cindy was born on June 14, 1956 daughter of Joe and Alice (Pickard) Gudowicz. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Mail Handler. Family was very important to Cindy; she loved cooking, hosting gatherings, playing cards and spending time with her family. In her spare time she enjoyed camping. Cindy loved collecting her pig memorabilia.

She is survived by her husband David, her parents Joe (Alice) Gudowicz, her siblings: Sandy Peterson, Terri Gudowicz, and Scott Gudowicz. Cindy is survived by numerous nieces and nephews along with Mandy and Autumn of whom she was especially close and her special friend Jan Mura. She also leaves numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24th from 4 PM - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating her life will follow at 7 PM. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Goodman.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
