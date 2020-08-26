1/1
Cj Joski
1998 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cj's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CJ Joski

New Franken - CJ Joski, 22, rode to heaven Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born January 9, 1998, in Green Bay to Chris and Lisa (Koss) Joski.

CJ was a graduate of Preble High School, Class of 2016. After graduation, CJ attended NWTC as part of the Electrical Power and Distribution Program. He worked hard as a groundsman for Michels Corp. CJ loved racing his snowmobile and dirtbike. He was a talented mechanic who enjoyed spending his time "wrenching" and could repair or rebuild any motor. He had a passion for boating, the outdoors, and hunting. Most importantly, he loved his family and spending time with them. CJ had a close group of friends who he considered family and created many great memories with them. CJ had a smile and a laugh that was contagious, and he loved to bring out his "happy feet" on the dance floor.

CJ is survived by his parents, Chris and Lisa Joski; his sister, Amber Joski (friend, Hunter Cook); best friend, Bailey Sweitzer; paternal grandparents, Bob and Sandy Joski; aunts and uncles, Jack and Patty Koss, Gwen Baumel, Barb Koss, Terri VanLaanen, Steve and Wendy Koss, Patti DeBauche, Jim Koss, Pam (Godmother) and Dan Seidl, Bob and Rita Joski, Dennis Joski (fiancé Karen) Mary and Dan Ducat, Joe Joski, Ann and Ken Servais, Nick and Tammy Joski, Sandy and Adam Mikkelson, Mark Logerquist (Godfather); brother at heart, Joey Corsten, friend, Morgan Stahl; Godson, Jameson; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Koss and Donna Koss; Melanie Koss, Tim DeBauche, Lindsey Baumel-McFadden, and Alyssa Joski.

Friends and family may call at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd, on Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Proko-Wall Funeral is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

CJ always said, "You can find me on the water." Live life wide open.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
08:30 - 11:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved