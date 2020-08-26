CJ Joski
New Franken - CJ Joski, 22, rode to heaven Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born January 9, 1998, in Green Bay to Chris and Lisa (Koss) Joski.
CJ was a graduate of Preble High School, Class of 2016. After graduation, CJ attended NWTC as part of the Electrical Power and Distribution Program. He worked hard as a groundsman for Michels Corp. CJ loved racing his snowmobile and dirtbike. He was a talented mechanic who enjoyed spending his time "wrenching" and could repair or rebuild any motor. He had a passion for boating, the outdoors, and hunting. Most importantly, he loved his family and spending time with them. CJ had a close group of friends who he considered family and created many great memories with them. CJ had a smile and a laugh that was contagious, and he loved to bring out his "happy feet" on the dance floor.
CJ is survived by his parents, Chris and Lisa Joski; his sister, Amber Joski (friend, Hunter Cook); best friend, Bailey Sweitzer; paternal grandparents, Bob and Sandy Joski; aunts and uncles, Jack and Patty Koss, Gwen Baumel, Barb Koss, Terri VanLaanen, Steve and Wendy Koss, Patti DeBauche, Jim Koss, Pam (Godmother) and Dan Seidl, Bob and Rita Joski, Dennis Joski (fiancé Karen) Mary and Dan Ducat, Joe Joski, Ann and Ken Servais, Nick and Tammy Joski, Sandy and Adam Mikkelson, Mark Logerquist (Godfather); brother at heart, Joey Corsten, friend, Morgan Stahl; Godson, Jameson; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Koss and Donna Koss; Melanie Koss, Tim DeBauche, Lindsey Baumel-McFadden, and Alyssa Joski.
Friends and family may call at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd, on Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Proko-Wall Funeral is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
CJ always said, "You can find me on the water." Live life wide open.