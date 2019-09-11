|
Clair R. Plautz
DE PERE - Clair R. Plautz, 65, De Pere, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 514 S Clay St., Green Bay, from 9 until 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at the church. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the newspaper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019