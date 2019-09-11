Services
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
514 S Clay St.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
514 S Clay St.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clair Plautz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clair R. Plautz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clair R. Plautz Obituary
Clair R. Plautz

DE PERE - Clair R. Plautz, 65, De Pere, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 514 S Clay St., Green Bay, from 9 until 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at the church. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the newspaper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clair's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now