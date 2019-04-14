|
|
Claire Baeb
Townsend - Claire Baeb, 86, formerly of Green Bay, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Mary's of the Lakes, 15232 County Road F, Lakewood, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. A full obituary will be posted at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019