Clara Clementine Maggle
Sturgeon Bay - Clara Clementine Maggle, 99, of Sturgeon Bay passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility.
She was born in Sturgeon Bay on June 5, 1920 to John and Eleanor Mary Ellen (Carmody) Scholl and grew up in the Institute area. She married Roland Maggle on June 3, 1944 in Sturgeon Bay. They had five children, Sharon (Robert) Shoening of Appleton, WI, Joseph (Bonnie) Maggle, Dan (Sandy) Maggle, Robert (Lynn) Maggle, and Ken (Cheryl) Maggle all of Sturgeon Bay. She is survived by eight grandchildren, John (Tara), Chad, Terri (Buford), Ben (Molly), Mike (Elizabeth), Tom (Kayla), Kurt (Kristin) and Brian; as well as eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; daughter, Sharon; and grandsons, Andy and Damir.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood. Clara will be laid to rest next to her husband at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Institute.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Huehns Funeral Home of Sturgeon Bay is assisting the Maggle family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Clara may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019