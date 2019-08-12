|
|
Clara Jean Smith
Sturgeon Bay - Clara Jean Smith, 88, Sturgeon Bay, passed away Monday Aug. 12, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1930 in Kennan, WI to Ira and Clara (Stiel) Fagg.
Clara married Charles (Chuck) Smith May 21, 1966 in Waterford, MI. She worked as a nurses aid for a time and then was a wonderful mother to her six children.
She was a member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood. She enjoyed her flowers, crocheting, saving the monarch butterflies, feeding the birds and spending time with her family.
Clara is survived by her six children Connie (Marvin) Masters, Clio, MI; John Moore, Sturgeon Bay; Julie (Lynn) Clark, Forestville; Theresa (Steve) Johnson, Green Bay; Karen (Randy) Krueger, Forestville; David (Pam) Smith, Cincinnati, OH; and Marie Ramos, Mount Juliet, TN; 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter; one sister Mary (Angus) McLean, Green Bay. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Chuck), one son Patrick (Butch) Moore, one brother and two sisters.
Family and friends may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma,. Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 from 3 PM - 8 PM. Prayer service at 7 PM. There will be a one hour visitation at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Friday Aug. 16 from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Rev. Ryan Krueger officiating. The casket will be closed at church. Burial later at Holy Name of Mary Cemetery.
The family wants to give a special thank you to the 7th floor nursing staff and the wonderful team of doctors at St. Vincent's Hospital who cared for our mom the past 14 days. A very special thank you to Vanessa her CNA and Peggy from housekeeping.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Clara's Tribute Wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019