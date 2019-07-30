|
Clara Nelson
Oconto Falls - Clara Nelson, 91, Oconto Falls, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Oconto Falls with family present. She was born May 16, 1928 in Langlade, WI to Daniel and Myrtle (Booth) Jagla Sr. Clara grew up in the Langlade area and graduated high school from White Lake with the class of 1946. Following graduation, she attended Antigo Normal where she received her teaching degree. Clara's first job was teaching grades 1-8 in a one room school house in Langlade before teaching in Elcho and eventually Suring.
On June 4, 1955 she married Duane Nelson in White Lake, WI. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Suring for four years before moving to Oconto Falls. Clara worked as a substitute teacher in both the Oconto Falls and Gillett School Districts until retiring in 1995. She also tutored special education students over the years. Clara was a person who liked to stay active, running in the Bellin Run at the age of 65 and was always an avid reader of all kinds of books. Clara was also a member of St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Oconto Falls and the Altar Rosary Society.
Survivors are her four children, Don (Betty) Nelson, Rebecca Nelson, Randy (Mark Beske) Nelson and Michelle Nelson; one sister, Nancy Bricco; one sister-in-law, Audrey Zoromski; nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Duane in 2016, six sisters, Katherine, Lorraine, Bernice, Mary, Lucille and Eileen "June" and five brothers, Andrew, Daniel Jr., William, Lawrence and Joseph, two brothers-in-law, Dean (Gail) Nelson and John Zoromski.
Visitation with the urn present will be held after 9:30 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10am Saturday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in the Town of Spruce.
The Nelson family would like to thank Judy and Keith Wirtz and Joyce Monfort for their many years of support and friendship shown Clara, right up until the end of her life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019