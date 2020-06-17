Clara Ott
Green Bay - Clara Ott passed into eternal life following a three-year battle with cancer. She was born on September 11, 1930 to Edward J. and Anna (Kleckner) Biever. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Port Washington High School.
Clara enjoyed upbeat music and dancing especially at Wyler's. It was at a dance where she met Gerald Ott. They were united in marriage on April 22, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Port Washington. They shared 67 wonderful years together before Jerry's passing in 2017.
Clara was a stay at home mom, but volunteered at Holy Cross School where her children attended, and later at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Port Washington. She enjoyed 40 years of camping with Jerry and the kids, but her favorite past time was knitting, which she learned at a very early age from her grandma. Mittens, scarves, sweaters and afghans were just some of her creations.
After Jerry's retirement they decided to move to Green Bay to be closer to family.
She is survived by her children, Michael Ott, Susan (Steven) Barnes and Ann Marie (Peter) Seidenstricker; grandchildren, Nathanael (Stacy) Barnes, Katherine Barnes, Aaron (Kristine) Barnes, Mary (William) Campbell, and Jay (Elizabeth) Seidenstricker; great-grandchildren, Shawn & Owen Barnes, Garret & Miranda Barnes, Maggie Seidenstricker, and one on the way; step-grand-children, Joseph & Thomas Hale.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents; sisters, Celia (Gilbert) Duarte & Esther (Robert) Hermann; brother, Harold (Margaret) Biever; sister-in-law, Marcella (Thomas) Eberle.
Friends and family may call at St. Jude Parish, 1420 Division St., Green Bay, Friday, June 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at the church with Father Gregory Parent officiating. Due to coronavirus restrictions, all attendees will be encouraged to wear masks. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send on-line condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in memory of Clara donations be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68020-9988.
The family would like to thank the Green Bay Oncology-St. Mary's site, Unity Hospice, especially Sam & Sarah for their loving care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.