Clara Rosa Beyer



Suamico - CLARA ROSA BEYER, 95 of Suamico, WI passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, East in Peshtigo, WI. Clara was born in Menominee, MI on April 4, 1925 to Carl and Rosa (Vilova) Velich. Clara graduated from Menominee High School in 1943. In June of 1946, Clara married Harold Beyer in Menominee after his time served in the U.S. Air Corp. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2019 after 73 years together. They lived in Racine for many years before moving to Suamico in the mid 1960's. Before settling in Suamico she and Harold went to Alaska and lived there for several months. Clara was a homemaker most of their years together. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting as her favorite hobbies.



Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters: Geneva Runnoe of Manitowoc, WI and Rose Tanguay of Marinette, WI, and 1 brother: Carl Velich of Kenosha, WI.



Clara is survived by nieces and nephews and many friends along the way and special "grandchildren" of special friends.



Clara will be entombed at Nicolet Mausoleum in Green Bay, WI on Wednesday December 9, 2020 with a committal service at 11:00 am. The Cadieu Funeral Home of Menominee, MI is assisting with arrangements.









