Clara Smith
1921 - 2020
Clara Smith

Pulaski - Clara Smith, 98, Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour. The daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Kabara) Nowaczyk was born August 8, 1921, in Suamico and grew up in the Town of Pittsfield. On November 4, 1946, she married Daniel J. Smith, Sr. at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple raised their family and farmed in the Town of Angelica.

Clara was a hard worker. She was out in her garden every morning, tending all the vegetables she planted and harvested for the family. She was a typical farmer's wife; she did not sit in the house, but was active in helping out on the farm. She especially enjoyed driving the tractor. Clara was a great cook and was able to produce a full meal on a half hour's notice.

Survivors include her children: Mary Jane (Jim) LeFevre, Florence, Daniel J. "Butch" (Mary) Smith, Jr., Suamico, Nancy (Dennis ) Davis, Sobieski, Karen Smith, Shawano, Sally (Thomas) McGovern, Fort Wayne, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Smith, Appleton; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, in 1999; a son, Gary Smith, in 2018; five sisters; Hattie, Mary, Anna, Catherine, and Sophie.

Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Friends are invited to gather with the family on Tuesday, July 14th at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Smith family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

The family would like to thank everyone at Shepherd's Inn and Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour for their loving care.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
