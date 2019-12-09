|
Clara Strehlow
Suring - Clara Mae Jean Firgens Strehlow, age 89 of Suring, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Clara was born in Breed to Walter "Butch" and Clara (Peck) Firgens on December 7, 1930. On February 14, 1953, Clara married Marvin (Pete) Strehlow. For the majority of her life, Clara was a stay-at-home mom. She was a good cook and an even better baker. Clara liked to be creative and frequently designed fancy cakes and beautiful cookies. For years she kept a large garden, and raised chickens, and sheep. She worked part-time at Annie Holl's store and then for Christensen's. Clara was a Sunday School teacher at the Suring Methodist Church and an instructor for the Hayes 4-H.
She is survived by five of her children: Rhonda Strehlow (Bob Guyette), Ellen Meverden (Jim), Vicki Fischer (Jerry), Marlin, and Gail Thomas (Bob); four grandchildren, Valerie Brooks (Chris), Amanda Thomas and Marisa Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Brooks and Dylan Brooks; sister, Rose Marie Knigge.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Audrey; grandson, Matthew Meverden; four siblings, Alan Firgens, Eugene Firgens, Helen McLeod, and Robert Firgens.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Suring United Methodist Church from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Paul Nulton officiating. Clara will be interred in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Unity Hospice, Cystic Fibrosis, or a in Clara's honor.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019