1/
Clarence Barden Hawk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Barden Hawk

Green Bay - Clarence Barden Hawk of Green Bay, WI passed away on October 29, 2020 after a short illness.

Whether sitting on his boat, collecting maple sap on his four-wheeler, or snowmobiling with his buddies Barden was always happiest out-of-doors and with a motor. With his wife Helen at his side, Barden succumbed to a brief illness at the age of ninety.

Barden is survived by his wife Helen (Boehner) Hawk, sons John (Susan) and David, and two grandchildren Jenny Rose and Henry. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence Hawk and Louise (Barden) Hawk and his sister Marian Hawk: all of Hamilton, Ohio.

We believe he would like to be remembered as having a good time with friends and family. He will also be remembered for the many stories he liked to tell.

A private family service was held to say good-bye to our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and friend.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved