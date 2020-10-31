Clarence Barden HawkGreen Bay - Clarence Barden Hawk of Green Bay, WI passed away on October 29, 2020 after a short illness.Whether sitting on his boat, collecting maple sap on his four-wheeler, or snowmobiling with his buddies Barden was always happiest out-of-doors and with a motor. With his wife Helen at his side, Barden succumbed to a brief illness at the age of ninety.Barden is survived by his wife Helen (Boehner) Hawk, sons John (Susan) and David, and two grandchildren Jenny Rose and Henry. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence Hawk and Louise (Barden) Hawk and his sister Marian Hawk: all of Hamilton, Ohio.We believe he would like to be remembered as having a good time with friends and family. He will also be remembered for the many stories he liked to tell.A private family service was held to say good-bye to our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and friend.