Clarence J. Gossen
De Pere - Clarence J. Gossen, 89, De Pere, passed away Wednesday evening October 2, 2019. He was born July 11, 1930 to the late John and Hattie (VanDenHeuvel) Gossen.
Clarence enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He also liked a good game of cards. Clarence ran the family farm, first with his brother, but in the last years he ran it alone. He was a lifelong member of St. Boniface/Our Lady of Lourdes Parishes.
He is survived by his sister; Johanna Gossen, as well as his brother, Donald Gossen, a sister- in- law Carol Gossen, a Godson John Evers, and many nieces and nephews.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings; Lawrence (Ione) Gossen, Bernard Gossen, Harvey Gossen, Robert Gossen, Orville Gossen, Marion (Joe) Evers, Edna (James Huelsbeck), and sister-in-law Diane Gossen.
Friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, De Pere after 9:00AM Saturday October 5, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem. officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Special thanks to Donna, Lori, Ron, and Joe, for all your care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019