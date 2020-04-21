|
|
Clarence Swink
Maribel - Clarence E. Swink, age 91, of Maribel, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. The son of the late Frank and Mary (Doyle) Swink was born July 28, 1928. On June 19, 1954 he married Kathleen Zumstein, in Elroy Wisconsin and they were married for 56 years before she passed away in 2010. After moving to Green Bay in 1966 he was a long-time member of St. Agnes Catholic Church where he was an usher. In 1995, they moved to the Maribel area where they became members of St. James Catholic Church in Cooperstown. He served his country in the U.S. Army as an artillery observation specialist during the Korean Conflict and after being discharged worked with the Army Corp of Engineers as a surveyor. He was then a surveyor for the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation in District 13, retiring in 1988. Clarence volunteered at the Green Bay Botanical Garden for several years surveying the land for the park to be built. His family will remember him for his silent strength- he never would be one to complain and was fiercely independent (i.e. stubborn). His hobbies included fishing and hunting, especially his pheasant hunting trips to Iowa for many years.
Survivors include four children: Mike (Dawn) Swink of Wrightstown, Patti (Dennis) Schmitt of Maribel, Tom (Karen) Swink of De Pere, and Mary Swink of Menominee, MI; grandchildren: Danielle (Jeremy) Andrews, Mitchell (Melissa) Swink, Christina Schmitt, Ben Schmitt, Kim (Scott) Pansier, Nicole (Zach) Sonnabend, Mike Lindberg, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen; siblings: Francis, Harold, Emmett, Beneta.
Family and friends may join a live stream of the funeral mass at 11:00am on Friday, April 24, 2020 on the facebook page for St. James Catholic Church in Cooperstown with Fr. Mark Mleziva officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Paul's Pantry.
Our family would like to extend a warm thank you to the caregivers at Sage Meadows in De Pere and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020