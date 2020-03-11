|
Clarence Vanness
Kewaunee - Clarence G. Vanness, age 89 of Kewaunee joined his wife Pat in heaven on Monday, March 9, 2020. Clarence was born on May 15, 1930 in the Town of Eaton to the late Louis and Alice (Tilot) Vanness.
Clarence married Patricia Schlies on November 14, 1950 at All Saints Church in Denmark. Clarence and Pat were married for sixty-six years prior to Pat's passing on March 3, 2017.
Clarence was a lifelong cheese maker starting at the age of 15 in Luxemburg, WI. He worked for several years at Pott's Blue Star Cheese in Poland. He went to manage Mutual Dairy Co-op and ended his cheese making career at Alaska Farmers Co-op, Alaska, WI.
Over the course of his career, Clarence earned several awards for his cheddar cheese. Clarence and Pat worked side by side making cheese and operating the cheese store at Alaska for over 40 years. Clarence looked forward to his phone calls with Howard Renard and would talk about the old days of cheese making when it was work!!!
Clarence and Pat loved to travel and went on several Casino trips with their good friends, Carolyn and Dana Gruetzmacher. Clarence's favorite was Laughlin, NV.
Clarence is survived by five sons and four daughters-in-law: Gregg and Laurie, Kewaunee; Tim and Sue, McKinney, TX; Tom and Kathy, Kewaunee; Randy and Cindy, Kewaunee; Todd, Kewaunee; six grandchildren: Corey (Amber) Vanness, Amber (Matt) Binney, Sean (Lindsay) Vanness, Ryan (Samantha) Vanness, Jamie (Jeremy) Jackson, Devin Vanness (fiancé, Megan Hlinak), granddaughter-in-law: Amy Vanness (special friend, Ben), great grandchildren: Rayna, Jonah, Brynn Vanness, Micah Vanness, Gwen and Isaac Binney and baby Binney due this June, Reid and Leo Vanness, Aidan and Ainsley Vanness, Brady and Haley Jackson; one sister: Rose Mae (Louis B.) Schlies; two brothers Lawrence Vanness, Connie (Rosie) Vanness; sister-in-law: Mary Ann (Clayton) Meyer; brother-in-law: Russell Schlies and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson: Brad Vanness; two sisters:Marie (Clarence) Marchant, Anna (Alvin) Kugel; brother: Joseph Vanness; two sisters-in-law: Janet Vanness, Lucille Schlies; father-in-law and Mother-in-law: Jacob and Emily Schlies; step father-in-law: Joe Selner.
Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee. A parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. by Dcn. Chuck Agnew. Visitation continues on Wednesday at Holy Rosary Church after 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. William Swichtenberg at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum on Thursday.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send online condolences.
Special thanks to Todd for making sure dad had everything he needed and for allowing him to be at home as long as possible. Also special thanks to Christine and Kathy and the rest of the girls at Paradise Estates and also Unity Hospice for the special care in Clarence's final days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 16, 2020