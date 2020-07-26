Clarence Vercauteren
Green Bay - Clarence J. Vercauteren, 97, passed away in the early hours of July 24, 2020. The son of Isadore and Anna (Berken) Vercauteren was born on January 12, 1923 in Green Bay.
On September 1, 1951, Clarence married Dorothy "Dot" Derouin at St. Joseph Catholic Church in De Pere. He and Dot were members of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Ashwaubenon.
Clarence spent his life as a dairy farmer. He loved horses and attending horse shows. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and visiting Arizona in the winter.
Survivors include his children, Deb Vercauteren and her husband, John Zupanc, Penny (Jeff) Blom, and Jeff (Cookie) Vercauteren; grandchildren Colby, Wade (Erin), Shasta (fiancé Brandon) and Madeline; great-grandchildren Jackson and Clara Jane, as well as other extended family members.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; parents, Isadore and Anna; his eight siblings and their spouses; and other members of his extended family.
Family and friends may visit at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 Oneida Street, Green Bay, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 6:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Vercauteren family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to extend online condolences.