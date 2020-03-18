|
Claudette F. (DuVal) Janus
Green Bay - Claudette Francis (DuVal) Janus, 75, born June 29, 1944, passed away on March 17, 2020. During her working years, she was employed with Kroll's restaurant. She loved crocheting and making crafts in her free time. She liked spending time outdoors doing small projects, gardening and lawn care.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Steve Janus; 2 daughters, Melinda (Victor) Salm and Julie (Kevin) Eibenholzl; 5 grandchildren: Eric (Sarah) Vandertie, Kayla (Adam) Notz, twins, Alyssa & Marissa Salm, Jonathan Salm and the family pet, Zoey, who was always by her side.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger Edward Janus; her father, Ray DuVal Sr.; mother, Mary (Rizzi) DuVal; brothers: Raymond, Duane, Alvin, James and Cleon and her sisters: Shirley, Darlene and Clarice.
Claudette's wishes were to have no formal service or visitation. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and Birch Creek Memory Care Unit for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020