Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudette Janus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudette F. (DuVal) Janus


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Claudette F. (DuVal) Janus Obituary
Claudette F. (DuVal) Janus

Green Bay - Claudette Francis (DuVal) Janus, 75, born June 29, 1944, passed away on March 17, 2020. During her working years, she was employed with Kroll's restaurant. She loved crocheting and making crafts in her free time. She liked spending time outdoors doing small projects, gardening and lawn care.

She will be greatly missed by her son, Steve Janus; 2 daughters, Melinda (Victor) Salm and Julie (Kevin) Eibenholzl; 5 grandchildren: Eric (Sarah) Vandertie, Kayla (Adam) Notz, twins, Alyssa & Marissa Salm, Jonathan Salm and the family pet, Zoey, who was always by her side.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger Edward Janus; her father, Ray DuVal Sr.; mother, Mary (Rizzi) DuVal; brothers: Raymond, Duane, Alvin, James and Cleon and her sisters: Shirley, Darlene and Clarice.

Claudette's wishes were to have no formal service or visitation. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and Birch Creek Memory Care Unit for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now