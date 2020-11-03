Claudia Eileen (Stuck) Knepper
Green Bay - Claudia Eileen (Stuck) Knepper, age 86 of Green Bay, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 27, 2020. Claudia was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois on March 22, 1934 a daughter of Everett and Mildred Stuck. She had two siblings, Lois Tearman and Calvin Stuck. She was born again into God's family as a young lady at a Billy Graham Crusade in Chicago.
Claudia attended Moody Bible Institute and graduated from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana. She met Lynn Knepper by typing his term papers. They were united in marriage in the Grace College Chapel on May 26, 1956. Throughout schools in Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Vermont, Claudia served as an elementary teacher. These included Bay City Christian School and Beth Haven Academy of Green Bay. She was a Packer fan and painted her entrance steps Packer Green. She liked to call her son when he lived in Michigan and ask, "How bout dem Packers?" She especially liked to when the Lions played the Packers. Other interests included included the flute and piano. She loved her Lord and served her church as a Sunday School teacher, pianist and church secretary. Claudia did ministry work for Manna for Life, helped with mission work in Clintonville and was a prayer warrior. Claudia prayed for many people and would call and talk to those people to see how God answered prayer. She also served on the board of Child Evangelism Fellowship. She loved people. Writing poems and talking with people was a part of the way she encouraged others. In addition, after her husband passed way, she opened her home to some people in need with no place to stay. She was a giver and would find and offer anything people mentioned as a need or even a desire. After retiring from teaching and moving to Green Bay, Claudia worked at Wendy's, Arby's, and community council member. She then once again joined her earlier church became member of Beth Haven Baptist Church. Claudia knew her neighbors and anyone she saw at the store or on the street. She liked to tease. She would give her nurses and healthcare givers a "hard time" and only show a slight snicker to give herself away. She liked to play matchmaker.
Claudia is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Cindy) Knepper and Paul (Cathy) Knepper; 13 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Lynn.
A service with music, testimonies and message to celebrate Claudia's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Beth Haven Baptist Church (2023 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI) with her son, Daniel Knepper officiating. Visitation will be held at the Church from 1:30 pm until the time of the service. The service will be virtual live stream under the "Services" tab at bethhavenministries.com
. Beth Haven is also on Facebook.
A love offering will be donated to the Child Evangelism Fellowship in Claudia's memory. Condolences may be sent to Daniel or Paul Knepper at W10085 Pike Plains Road, Dunbar, WI 54119.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Malcore Funeral Homes and to the Beth Haven Baptist Church for their support.