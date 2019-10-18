|
Claudia La Plante
Green Bay - Claudia M. LaPlante, age 101, born March 23, 1918, of the late John Peter and Caroline (Krielkamp) Daul, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Claudia was united in matrimony to the only love of her life, Marvin LaPlante, at the Cathedral Church on June 29, 1940. She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1937. After working twenty years as a trained practical nurse at St. Vincent Hospital she then resumed her career and worked fourteen years as a physician's assistant at Brown County Mental Hospital. She was a dedicated nurse and had much compassion for the ill.
Claudia was a member of the YMCA, earning her commission as a certified lifeguard. She was known in Sturgeon Bay area for her catches of prized small mouth bass. Claudia was much in contempt of the sport fisherman's moto "Catch and releases" after finding released fish floating on shore after tournaments. Her moto was "Catch and Eat". A true Packer fan, friend of Curly Lambeau and Charles "Buckets" Goldenberg, Claudia was friend to many Packers players of the 1938-1940 era.
Claudia enjoyed her summer home at Little Sturgeon Bay, there was always room at the table for whoever entered, especially for her children and their guests. She loved and respected the water and believed that "there is hardly a day worth living if it can't be lived by the Lake". Claudia enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.
Claudia was the proud mother of Captain John La Plante, Steven (Michelle) La Plante and Eugene (Gloria) La Plante. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Amy (Joe) Parker, Sara Sconzert and Carrie La Plante and many other great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin La Plante; parents, John Peter and Caroline Daul; and two brothers, Leonard Daul and Bernard Daul.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, with Father Brian Belongia officiating the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Allouez Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019