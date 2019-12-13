|
|
Claudine Telford
Gillett - Claudine Leslie (Miller) Telford, age 96 of Gillett, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born in the Town of How to Harry and Sarah Alice (Dieck) Miller on January 8, 1923. Claudine married Donald H. Telford on October 18, 1941. Claudine graduated from Suring High School. She was very proud of her roots in Oconto County. Over the years she helped with the family businesses: Culligan in Marinette, a restaurant in Gillett and the family farm in Suring to name a few. She was very honored to be a part of the family farm when it received a Century Farm award at the State Fair in 1988. She was a charter member of the Suring Lioness Club, a 50 year member of the VFW in Gillett, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Suring United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; sons, Harry Telford and Donald L. Telford; brother, Bert Miller (Doris Belleque); sisters, Mae Marie Miller and JoAnn Dobratz; daughter-in-law, Anita (Westenberger) Telford; other in-laws, nieces and cousins.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Roland Dobratz; daughter-in-law Sandra (Mike) Davern; grandchildren, Leslie Telford, Courtlan (Greg) Howard and Pat (Kati) Telford; great-granddaughters, Addie, Brynn and Whitley Telford. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Special thanks to all of her friends and family who visited her where ever she called home. Claudine always said that she was rich in friends. Our gratitude goes out to all of the caretakers at Serenity Gardens in Gillett, Lakeland Care and Unity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Suring United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 1 pm until the memorial service at 3 pm with Pastor Paul Nulton officiating. Claudine will be interred by her husband at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 25, 2019