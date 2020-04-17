|
|
Clay Gaffaney
Green Bay - Clay Gaffaney, 59, of Green Bay, passed away April 15, 2020 after a short illness. Born on July 17, 1960, he is the son of late Dale and Dorothy Gaffaney. He was a graduate of East High School. Clay married Debbie May 6, 2000 in Green Bay. He spent many years as a mechanic for many of the bowling locations in town. Most recently he was a delivery driver for Zimonick Produce. Clay loved bowling, motorcycle riding, and was an avid Packer fan.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; one son, Joshua (Leah) Gaffaney; grandchild, Raelynn Gaffaney; two stepsons, Ron (Jodi) and grandson Brandon Gornick and Robert and grandson Aiden Gornick; siblings, Ellen (Wayne) Bosetski, Britt (Tammi) Gaffaney, Jay Gaffaney and special friend Jane, and Kurt Gaffaney; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the Covid-19 health crisis no formal services will be held at this time. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020