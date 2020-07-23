Age 84, of Goodman, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born January 4, 1936 in Goodman son of the late William and Hulda (Anderson) Cassidy and was a graduate of Goodman High School. In 1956 he moved to Chicago where he drove truck for Neuendorf Transportation. In 1967 he moved to Green Bay where he drove semi for Schneider Transportation for 22 years. Retired in 1989 and moved to their retirement home in Goodman.
Clayton enjoyed life to the fullest; he had many hobbies from picking gallons upon gallons of Blackberries, deer hunting, fishing, and wood working. Especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Clayton met Angela Cypher in Chicago and married the love of his life in 1959. They most recently celebrated their 60th year of marriage.
Clayton is survived by his loving wife, Angela; two children: Michelle (John) Kahl and their children Nicholas (Stephanie) Olson their children Harper and Paige, Lindsey (Matt) Rego and their son Kolton, Emily (Pyke) Ambrose and their children Kleo and Watson. Timothy (Arlene Kania) Cassidy and their children Ryan (Danielle Warren) Cassidy and their children Riley and Hailey, Alex Cassidy and his daughter Cheyanna, Aaron (Ashley) Kania and their children Ava, Lexi, Jack and Addison; his brother, Michael (the late Judy) Cassidy; sister-in-law, Carolyn and Nancy Cassidy; brother-in-law, Donald Elmer; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by seven siblings: William, Robert, Ronald, Loren, Lorenz, Lorraine, and David; mother and father-in-law Clara and Clarence Cypher; brother-in-law Roman Brandner; sister-in-law Linda Cypher.
On Saturday August 1, 2020, there will be a public graveside service at 11am in Glenwood Cemetery (Goodman) with Pastor Henry Yoap officiating. There will not be a celebration of life luncheon following his service due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Clayton's family would like to thank Unity Hospice staff for their care and support.
To express condolences online please visit www.roubalfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is established in Clayton's name at Laona State Bank, 497 US-8, Armstrong Creek, WI 54103
