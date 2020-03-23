|
|
Clayton Cherney
Green Bay - Our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend was called home on March 11, 2020, after a brief battle from a heart attack and stroke.
He was born on January 10, 1937, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to the late Vincent and Irene (Clayton) Cherney.
After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Alaska where he started driving truck which became his career until he retired at 58. He drove for Spector Freight & Carolina Freight Carriers.
Clayton and Carol celebrated 41 years of marriage. Many of their anniversaries were celebrated with a trout boil. They took many trips to Myrtle Beach, Branson and many other places, but his favorite was Hawaii. He also loved fishing on his boat, The Little Seed, gardening, the Packers and a good game of cribbage along with a cold bottle of Budweiser.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, their adopted great-granddaughter, Amber; daughters, Gina (John) Kolkowski and Zina (Don) Maki; son, Ron Cherney; stepson, Brad (Lori) Linzmeier; and his brother, Roger (Shirley) Cherney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Juanta Wood, Betty (Bill) Kretsch, daughter, Tina Herlache Cherney, stepson, Brian Linzmeier and granddaughter, Samantha.
He will be sadly missed by all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his faithful companions, Ruby and Buzz.
Clayton was a fun loving guy with a multitude of friends. We will miss his smile and his jokes.
Cremation has taken place and funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020