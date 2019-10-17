|
Clayton George Bildings
Ledgeview - Clayton George Bildings, age 88, of Ledgeview, went to eternal rest Wednesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born to the late William and Frances (Agternkamp) Bildings on August 30, 1931. He served his country in the US Army and on August 31, 1957, married Gladys Johnson at St. Joseph Church in De Pere, together they ran a dairy farm for many years. Clayton served as the Town Supervisor for the Town of De Pere (Ledgeview). Clayton was very involved with St. Mary Church in Ledgeview helping to clean the church; serving as an usher; teaching religious education and Confirmation classes; serving on Pastoral Council, including being past president; helping with funeral dinners; and serving on the Building and Grounds Committee. The current St. Mary Church is built on Clayton and Gladys' farmland. In his spare time he enjoyed beekeeping, reading, and gardening.
Survivors include his children: Juanita (Clyde) Tetzlaff, Blaise Bildings, Chad (Michelle) Bildings; grandchildren: Brittney (John) Patz, Brock (Tayla) Tetzlaff and Kirk (Heather) Tetzlaff, Austin and Paige Bildings, Brandon Bildings; great-grandchildren: Lucy, Alexander and Sawyer; sisters: Camilla Holl and Rose Mary Warpinski; in-laws: Rosie Johnson, Pat Johnson, ldabell Bildings; nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his wife Gladys, and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott; daughter-in law, Jill Bildings; granddaughter, Jordan Bildings; brother, John; in-laws: Cliff Holl, Richard Warpinski, Ossie Johnson, Robert (June) Sommerfeld, Bill Johnson, Harlan (Arlene) Dugre; father in-law and mother-in-law: Willard and Helene Johnson.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Monday, October 21, from 4-7pm. A prayer service will be held at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, at the church, from 9:30am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Woodside and Dr. Meves. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Mary Handrick and Laurie Rivard for their friendship to Dad through the years.
We will miss you dearly.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019