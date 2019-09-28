|
Clayton Hendrickson
Denmark - Clayton Hendrickson, age 94 of Denmark, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born in Denmark to the late Lawrence and Minnie (Rasmussen) Hendrickson on June 21, 1925. He graduated from Denmark High School in 1943, upon graduation he joined the United States Army until 1946, serving during World War II. He left the Army and for a short time, worked at Jorgensen Cheese and was a bartender at Hendrickson Saloon. In 1948 he joined the United States Air Force and was enlisted until his retirement in 1965. After retiring, he then worked for Manitowoc Shipbuilders Company for two and a half years and then Denmark Farm Equipment for another 16 years. He was very proud of his time with the military.
Clayton is survived by his nieces; Mary Mincheski, Laurene (Richard) Kolarik, Jean Minten and Jane Kline nephews; Larry (Donna) Kafka and Bob (Linda) Kline as well as several great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, his brother, Clarence "Shorty" Hendrickson, sisters; Rose Hendrickson, Thelma (Henry) Kafka, Bonnie (Walter) Bourin and Grace (John) Kline, nephew, Dennis (Barb) Kafka and niece, Bonnie Gauthier.
Family and friends may gather at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County R, Denmark on Saturday, September 28, 2019 beginning at 9:00am until 11:00am, with a short service to follow. Burial will take place at West Danish Cemetery, Denmark with full military honors. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johnson Hersman American Legion Post 363 Denmark.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019