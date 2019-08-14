|
Clayton John Scott
Pontiac, Mi - Scott, Clayton John; age 58 of Pontiac, Michigan formerly of Green Bay, Wisconsin; August 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Murray); loving father of Amy Christensen and Clayton (Ashley) Scott; proud grandpa of Tyler, Linkin, Preston, Peyton and Cooper. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 4 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion, Michigan. The family will receive friends 12 Noon until time of service. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019