Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Longsine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton "Tim" Longsine


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clayton "Tim" Longsine Obituary
Clayton "Tim" Longsine

Oconto - Clayton "Tim" Longsine, 66, Oconto, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Marys Hospital, Green Bay. Clayton was born March 28, 1953 in Oconto to the late Byron and Viola (Whiting) Longsine. He married Teri Greetan on August 13, 1977. Clayton served on Oconto City Council for eight years and also served on the Police and Fire Commission. Clayton enjoyed gardening, watching all Wisconsin sport teams, most of all watching his grandkids play sports.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Teri Longsine; daughter, Tracey (Mark) DesJarlis; son, Chad (Katie Presser) Longsine; brother, Marvin (Janet) Longsine; two grandchildren, Frank and James DesJarlis.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 7 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Wednesday at the funeral home with Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodland Villages, Oconto, the Oconto Police and Fire Departments, also family and friends.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now