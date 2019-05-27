|
Clayton "Tim" Longsine
Oconto - Clayton "Tim" Longsine, 66, Oconto, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Marys Hospital, Green Bay. Clayton was born March 28, 1953 in Oconto to the late Byron and Viola (Whiting) Longsine. He married Teri Greetan on August 13, 1977. Clayton served on Oconto City Council for eight years and also served on the Police and Fire Commission. Clayton enjoyed gardening, watching all Wisconsin sport teams, most of all watching his grandkids play sports.
Clayton is survived by his wife, Teri Longsine; daughter, Tracey (Mark) DesJarlis; son, Chad (Katie Presser) Longsine; brother, Marvin (Janet) Longsine; two grandchildren, Frank and James DesJarlis.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 7 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Wednesday at the funeral home with Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
The family would like to thank the staff at Woodland Villages, Oconto, the Oconto Police and Fire Departments, also family and friends.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2019