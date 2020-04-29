|
Clayton Metzler
New Franken - Clayton E. Metzler, 93 of New Franken, died Monday evening, April 27, 2020 at Autumn Fields Assisted Living, Luxemburg. He was born in New Franken on July 22, 1926 to the late Martin and Isabell (Heim) Metzler. On September 10, 1947, Clayton married Dolores M. Heim at St. Kilian Church, New Franken. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2016. Clayton farmed in New Franken his entire life in addition to working at Gersek Construction and Boulanger Construction Co. His enjoyment included the life of farming especially driving tractors, playing cards and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his three sons, Daniel, his son, Michael Metzler (fiancée Hannah) and their children, Mariah and Mia; Thomas (Linda), son, Jeremy Metzler M.D. and his children, Iris, Ivy and Callum; daughter, Renee (Jason) Meyers and their children, Callahan and Chancellor; daughter, Nicole (Matt) Wagner and their child, Logan; son, Gregory (Eileen) Metzler and their child, Nolan; John (Nancy), daughter, Amy (Jason) Bouche and their children, MaKayla, Ashton and Parker; son, Jason Metzler and his children, Sadie and Braxton; son, Eric (Melanie) Metzler and their children, Kaylie and Elizabeth; one sister, Delores Sylvester; one brother, Martin (Gladys) Metzler; nieces and nephews.
Clayton is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; infant daughter, Mary Ellen; one brother, Raymond (Dorothy) Metzler; two sisters and three brothers in law, Mary Jane (Russel) Adrians, Annabel (Robert) Klika, Eugene Sylvester; two sisters, Josephine (Peter) Mathu, Irene (Donald) Strebel; his father in law and mother in law, Melchoir and Mary Heim.
A private service was held for Clayton and entombment has taken place at the Shrine of The Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
A memorial Mass will be offered at a later date when governmental gathering restrictions have been lifted.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Metzler Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Autumn Fields Assisted Living for the exceptional, passionate, quality of care given to Clayton and Heartland Hospice for helping our family with your strength when we needed it the most.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020