Clayton V. CherneyGreen Bay - Our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend was called home on March 11, 2020, after a brief battle from a heart attack and stroke.The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lyndahl Funeral Home. Officiating at the service will be Pastor William Kilps.