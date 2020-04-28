|
Cleida Jeanne (Johnson) Galligan
Sturgeon Bay - Cleida Jeanne (Johnson) Galligan, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on April 25, 2020, two days before her 88th birthday.
She was born April 27, 1932 in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Palmer and Sylvia (Icke) Johnson. After attending Lawrence University, she finished her bachelor's degree at U.W. Madison. Cleida was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. While at Madison, she met William Clarence Galligan whom she sailed with on the Hoofers College Sailing Team. She taught elementary school in West Allis for a couple years while Bill completed his degree at Marquette University.
On June 25, 1955, Cleida and Bill married at the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. They were blessed with over 60 years of marriage. Cleida was a loving wife and mother and took wonderful care of her family and home. Bill passed away April 13, 2016.
Cleida and Bill lived in Edgewood, MD and the Niagara Falls, NY area before settling in Rochester, NY for 25 years. They retired to Sturgeon Bay in 1990. Cleida was an active member of the Sturgeon Bay UMC, playing in the bell choir and participating in Women's Circle. She had an appreciation for maritime history and recreation, especially sailing and cruising on the Great Lakes, and was a member of both the Door County Maritime Museum and the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club. Cleida was also a member of the Door County Historical Society. She kept in close touch with her S.B.H.S. Class of 1950 school friends. She enjoyed knitting and needlework, reading, and listening to music. Cleida enjoyed trips with Bill to the Caribbean, Norway and Ireland, and with her daughter to Greece. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Cleida will be missed by her four children, Steven (Marianne) of Denmark, Reed (Lois) of The Villages, FL, Karen (Timothy) Sladden of Rochester, NY, and Susan of Rochester, NY; three grandchildren, Corinne Galligan, Colleen Galligan, and Erin Galligan; and cousin, Treiva Wilterding of Egg Harbor.
A celebration of Cleida's life will be held at the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church at a later date-to be announced.
Memorials may be given in her honor for the Door County Maritime Museum or the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Galligan family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Cleida may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020