Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
715-854-7460
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz
Cleo Smith


1921 - 2019
Cleo Smith Obituary
Cleo Smith

Crivitz - Cleo B. Smith, age 98 of Crivitz, passed away peacefully at New Care Convalescent Center. She was born April 3, 1921 in Clintonville. The former Cleo Olson married Clayton Smith in Wausaukee and moved to Crivitz. She loved spending time with family and friends. Cleo enjoyed her home, golfing and family vacations. Surviving are one daughter Sandra K. Miller of Green Lake, two sons Bob (Carol) Smith of Green Bay and John (Mary) Smith of Shawano, 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Clayton of 62 years. Family will greet relatives and friends Thursday, October 3rd at Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Rev. David Pleuss officiating and burial in Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flower a memorial fund will be held for Faith Presbyterian Church. Rhodes- Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz assisted the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
