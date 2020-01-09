Services
More Obituaries for Cletus Schott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cletus Cyril Schott

Cletus Cyril Schott Obituary
Cletus Cyril Schott

Green Bay - Cletus C. Schott, 88, died peacefully Jan. 8th, 2020, at Unity Hospice in DePere after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born May 28, 1931, in New Franken, WI, the seventh child of the late Theodore and Florence (Laundrie) Schott. Cletus married Grace J. Haen on July 20, 1955; Grace preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2016. From their union, ten children were born. Cletus and Grace ran a dairy farm together in the town of Eaton for 45 years, and Cletus worked at Liebmann's Packing and Fort Howard Paper Company in Green Bay, retiring in 1996.

Cletus served in the US Army and fought in the Korean War. He was hard-working, self-educated and resourceful; and was always eager to share his knowledge with anyone who happened to be near.

Cletus was very proud of his children and grandchildren and readily shared stories about them. He loved to visit with family and friends, especially his best friend and brother, Richard Schott. He was a prolific reader and routinely blurred the lines between work and fun, making every day count. His quick wit and storytelling will be missed by all who were blessed to know him.

Survivors include six sons and three daughters: Larry (Janette) Schott of Greenleaf; Cindy (Kevin) Parker of Green Bay; Don (Mary) Schott of Winona, MN; Patrick (Nancy) Schott of Pewaukee; Janita Harner of Rockton, IL; Steve (Jodi) Schott of Greenleaf; Dale (Silvia) Schott of Shaker Heights, OH; Karen Sharp of New Berlin; and Brian (Pam) Schott of DePere. Twenty grandchildren: Renee (Jeremy Higgins) Schott, Lance (Dani) Schott; Megan and Kyle Parker; Erin, Amy and Brent Schott; Nick (Shannon Henris) Harner, Drew (Claire Schmelzenbach) Harner and Cole Harner; Abigail and Haley Schott; Victoria, Isabella and Alex Schott; Jacob and Julia Sharp; and Payton, McKinley and Bennett Schott. Two great-grandchildren, Finnley and Brielle Schott. One brother, Richard Schott; four sisters: Joan (Richard) Bertrand, Rosalie (Edward) Kinjerski, Rosalyn VandenPlas, and Lorraine Loberger; sisters-in-law: Donna Schott, Eleanor Schott, Anna Mae Stodola, Mae Haen, Carol Haen and Brother-in-law: Robert Lardinois.

Cletus was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Veronica; four sisters, Genevieve (Harry) Pigeon, Ethel (Alvin) Linzmeier; Bernadette (Orville) VanLieshout, and Marion Lardinois; three brothers Hillary (Delores) Schott, Robert Schott and Marcel Schott; sister-in-law Bernadine Schott and brothers-in-law Albert VandenPlas and Leonard Loberger.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, with a Parish Wake Service starting at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Ln., from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dar, Jennifer and the entire staff of Unity Hospice and Unity Residence for their tender care of Dad.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
