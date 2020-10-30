Cletus J. Havel
Casco - Cletus J. Havel, 83, Casco, Sadly, we have to say Pa has left us. Cletus died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1937 to the late Joseph and Rita (Thiry) Havel. He married Magdalen Massart on July 4, 1961 at St. Hubert Catholic Church in Rosiere, WI. Throughout his life he worked as a carpenter, welder, and farmer. He served in the U.S. Army, being stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, CO. He was a member of the American Legion Thibodeau-Drossart Post 319 in Casco. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cutting lawn, and going to "the shack" with his brother Joe.
Cletus is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Magdalen; his children, Rick Havel, Dean Havel, and Beth Havel; grandchildren and [great-grandchildren], Shawn (Amanda), [Ava and Cayden], Jerry, Nathon (Katie), [Nathan and Brandon], Rebecca (special friend Dave and his children, Claire and Jack); brother, Joe (JoAnn) Havel; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ruth Simon, Charles (Marilyn) Massart, Mark (Marge) Massart, Doris Massart, and Kathleen (Don) Leurquin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rita Havel; sister, Betty (Joe) Kinnard; father- and mother-in-law, Charles and Emily Massart; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Cletus Simon, Jennie (Bill) Merline, and Joseph Massart.
Per the family's wishes, private services will be held. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
