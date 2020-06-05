Or Copy this URL to Share

Clifford "Cliff" A. Loritz



Florence - Clifford "Cliff" A. Loritz, 91, Florence resident, formerly of Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020. Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A full notice will appear in Sunday's edition.









