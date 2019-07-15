|
Clifford Anthony Powers
Angelica - Clifford Anthony Powers, 85, Angelica, died peacefully surrounded by family Saturday evening, July 13, 2019, at Forest Glen in Seymour. The son of Michael and Frances (Drzewiecki) Powers was born at home in Angelica on June 2, 1934, a day when the temperatures hit 104 degrees. He attended Angelica Grade School and was a 1952 graduate of Pulaski High School. He farmed with his father after high school until entering the service. Cliff enlisted and was a member of the U.S. Army, and served in Germany with the 264th Field Artillery Battalion. He was a driver for an atomic cannon rig and had received recognition as Soldier of the Month.
Cliff met his wife, Janet Eleanor Runge, at a bowling match between her women's team from Menasha and his men's team from Pulaski at Lakewoods Lanes in Neenah in March of 1963. Both were fairly good bowlers at the time. The couple was married January 4, 1964, at Sacred Heart Church in Sherwood. It was said that Cliff and Janet were a good team and did almost everything together. Together, they purchased his father's farm in 1964.
Cliff received the 1968 Shawano County Outstanding Young Farmer Award and was proud of his accomplishments, which included having an all-registered Holstein herd of cows. The family planted and sold sweet corn in front of their home in Angelica for 31 years. A lifelong member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, Cliff served on the School Board for the parish school. He was also a member of the Pulaski Chase Co-op Board of Directors, the Pulaski Community Schools Board of Education, Town of Angelica Supervisor, and a member of the Shawano County Board of Supervisors.
He is survived by his wife, Janet, and their children: Jeanine (Karl) Zornow, Kaukauna, Glenn (Kelly) Powers, Portland, OR, and Scott (Anne) Powers, Angelica. He enjoyed going to his children's and grandchildren's activities and events. His favorite quote: "Take time - make time- there might not be another time." His grandchildren, Morgan and Mitchell Powers, Vincent, Anthony, Francis, and Edward Zornow, and Evan and Ali Powers will miss him very much. He is further survived by a brother-in-law: Denis (Carol) Runge, Combined Locks, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Gerald (Dolores and Irene) Powers and Jack (Leatrice) Powers.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, on Friday, July 26th, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. The Parish Wake Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. The visitation continues at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St, Pulaski, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding, followed by military honors by the Pulaski Area Veterans. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Angelica.
MEMORIALS MAY BE MADE TO ASSUMPTION B.V.M. SCHOOL.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Forest Glen and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 21, 2019