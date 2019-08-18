|
|
Clifford "Cliffie" Cherney
Town of Eaton - Clifford M. "Cliffie" Cherney, 85, Town of Eaton resident, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence. He was born April 14, 1934 in the Town of New Denmark to the late Wencil and Ann (Cherney) Cherney. Cliff attended Catholic Central High School graduating in 1952. He married the former Mary Jane Walczyk on May 7, 1955 at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on October 24, 2014. Cliff started a career in 1952, after high school, working for Morley Murphy Company, retiring in 1999 as a truck driver. In retirement he continued driving truck for Mikota Casket Company and Zimonicks Produce, both of which he enjoyed tremendously. Cliff was a proud member of the Teamsters Union. When driving for Morley Murphy his handle was "Sneeky Leeker". He volunteered many Sundays for Bellin Hospice and organized "Cliffies Super Bowl" as an annual bowling tournament for Sybil Hopp, raising in excess of $25,000.00. Cliff always had time to hear a joke and more time to tell a joke, or two, or…..many times being the life of the party. His family was his pride and joy. He and Mary both had a strong faith raising their family accordingly. The time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren made many memories for the whole family.
Cliff is survived by six children: Mark, Eaton; Kathy (Gary) Gargano, Green Bay; Gary (Gina) Sugarbush; Tim (Jolene), Eaton; Steve (Cindy) West DePere and Jean Wavrunek, Denmark; 15 grandchildren: Lonna Gargano, Nicole (Steve) Behrendt, Nathaniel (Lori) Villarreal, Natalia (Jeremy) Smith, Noah Villarreal and special friend Tric Brittenham, Victoria (Jon) Carroll, Matthew Cherney and special friend, Miranda Magadanz; Sara (Zach) Klarkowski, Dylan Cherney and special friend Kristin Burkart, Trevor Cherney, Cassidy Cherney and special friend Vance Skenadore, Amanda (Jason) Wilke, Kimberly (Dustin) Damrow, Adam Wavrunek and special friend Casey Rukamp and Brianna Wavrunek; 13 great grandchildren and three on the way; a brother, Harold (Petie) Cherney, Bellevue; sister, Bernadine Williamsen, Bellevue and sister-in-law, Phyllis Cherney, Appleton; brother-in-law, Dan "Buba" (Joan) Walczyk, Luxemburg and sister-in-law, Jan Walczyk, IA; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Joe Wavrunek; two brothers, Adrian (Joyce) Cherney and Jerome Cherney and brother-in-law, Frank Walczyk.
A special thank you to Buba, who spent Manhattan Wednesday's on Cliffie's porch, it meant a lot to Cliff and it will always be remembered.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm Wednesday. Parish wake service 7:30 pm Wednesday. Visitation will continue on Thursday after 9:30 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Burial in SS Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Eaton. Online condolences may be sent to the Cherney family at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019