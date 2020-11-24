1/1
Clifford J. "Cliff" Piton
1938 - 2020
Clifford J. "Cliff" Piton

Green Bay - Clifford J. "Cliff" Piton, Jr., 82, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born June 1, 1938, in Green Bay to Clifford and Jenny (Kaminski) Piton, Sr.

Cliff was a graduate of Preble High School, Class of 1957. Immediately following graduation, he began working at Northern Paper Mill and was there for 44 years until his retirement in 2000. On July 16, 1960, Cliff married Betty Adams at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. For several years he served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Cliff loved to play music and listen to music. He could play the organ, accordion, drums, and played in a band called the "Polka Chums". Cliff loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, and being at his family's cabin. He will be remembered as devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who loved watching his children and grandchildren grow up and spend time together up north.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, LouAnn Rebman, Elliott (Roberta) Piton, Calvin (Lori) Piton, Tina (David) DeWitt, Connie (Todd) Wielgus, Scott Piton, and Keith (Jane) Piton; his 15 grandchildren; his 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters and brothers, Janet (Glen) Joski, Kenny (Paula) Piton, Debbie (Robert) Van Egeren; his sister-in-law, Pamela Georgia; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard (Judy) Adams, John (Kathy) Adams, Donald Adams, and Kay (Gene) Campbell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Randy Piton; a sister-in-law, Sharon Adams; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Al and Mary Adams.

By the family's request private services will be held. Online condolences may be given by going to www.prokowall.com. Cliff's family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring staff of Allouez Parkside Village #2.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
