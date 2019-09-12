Services
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Clifford P. Holl Obituary
Clifford P. Holl

Ledgeview - Clifford P. Holl, 93, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Burial will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Pine Grove. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full notice will appear in Friday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
