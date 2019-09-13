|
Clifford P. Holl
Ledgeview - Clifford P. Holl, 93, passed away on Monday evening, September 9, 2019 at Oak Park Place Assisted Living. He was born on March 26, 1926 in the town of Bellevue to the late Peter and Florence (Heyrman) Holl. On August 28, 1948 he married Camilla Bildings at St. Mary's Catholic Church in De Pere. Cliff worked and was a union representative at Proctor and Gamble for 39 years. He served as the treasurer for the Town of Ledgeview for 30 years. Cliff was active in the community where he volunteered at Paul's Pantry, meals on wheels and served on the Town of Ledgeview park and zoning committee. He also was on the school board and finance committee for Holy Martyrs. Cliff worked for many years at Lambeau Field where he sold beer in the stands. He was an active member of the Green Bay Garden Club and past Green Grove 4H Leader. Cliff enjoyed gardening, playing cards with cousins and relatives and with his friends at the Denmark Senior Center. He loved spending time in the woods in Brussels and travelling with his wife, Camilla. Cliff was a devoted husband and family man.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Camilla; children, Mary Berg, Alice (Ron) Mancheski, Christine (Roy) Plana, Lawrence (Kathy) Holl, Bernard Holl and Rita (Dean) Frye; 15 grandchildren, Aaron (Tracy), Sarah (Mike), Jennifer, Robert (friend, Miranda), Lorna (Chris), Marcus, Matt (Kari), Beth (Garth) Marie, Irene (Blake), Maria (Tom) Anna, Greg (Chelsea), Tyler and Jacob; eight great grandchildren, Lydia, Alexander, Molly, Michael, Julian, Francis, Bjorn and Elyse; siblings, Marcella Hanna, Clara Sidwell and Patricia (Hank) Mencheski; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosemary Warpinski, Clayton Bildings and Ida Bildings; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Frances; brother, Roy (Dolores) Holl; son-in-law, Bill Berg; brothers-in-law, Edward Hanna, Milo Sidwell, Richard Warpinski and John Bildings; sister-in-law, Gladys Bildings.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Burial will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Pine Grove. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Goolsby, the staffs at Aurora Cancer Center, Oak Park Place, Aurora at Home Hospice and Home Health Care for their care and compassion they all gave to Cliff. A heartfelt thank you to the people at church and the Denmark Senior Center for all of the help they gave to Cliff and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019