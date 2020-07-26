Clifford Rummel
Suring - Clifford Michael Rummel, resident of Suring, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at the age of 67. Cliff was born to Edwin and Evelyn (Walker) Rummel on May 3rd, 1953 in Freedom, Wisconsin.
Clifford was a "jack of all trades". For over 25 years he worked at Patz in Pound, WI on the assembly and paint line. Following Patz, Clifford worked for Peter's Concrete until his retirement in 2015. While retired, Clifford kept busy as a handyman for multiple friends and family in the area. Clifford was a man who was always there to help others in need. He was always tinkering with something in the garage, doing maintenance on his skid-steer, or taking the dogs for a car ride. For over 30 years, Clifford served on the Mountain Fire Department. He was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church. He was a man who served God, his community, and his loving family.
Clifford enjoyed spending time outdoors. His greatest adventures involved teaching his sons how to hunt and fish. Over the years, the family took numerous trips to Colorado to hunt elk in the mountains. Clifford's pride and joy was his 16-point buck, which was shot locally, and has been hanging on the wall at the family's house for the last 28 years. His most memorable buck was a 12-pointer he shot from his son, Jason's, stand. Shortly after Jason left his stand to go to work, Cliff shot the buck before Jason even reached his truck. The boys will always smile and fondly remember the luck their dad had when hunting.
Clifford's biggest trophy was marrying the love of his life of nearly 40 years, Kathy (Wirth) Rummel, on August 5th, 1980 in Oconto, Wisconsin. Cliff and Kathy have three sons and three grandchildren. In his later years, Clifford's grandchildren were his whole world.
Clifford was preceded in death by his father, Edwin; his mother, Evelyn; and his brothers: Cecil Rummel and Phillip Rummel.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; his three children: Michael (Ashley) Rummel, Jason Rummel, and Jeremy (Kaitlyn Ashbeck) Rummel; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rummel, Carolyn Rummel, and Lucas Rummel; 2 brothers, Martin and Bruce Rummel.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Tabor Lutheran Church in Mountain from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Paul Scheunemann officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
