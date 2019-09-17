Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Willebrord Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Willebrord Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cloyde Watzka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cloyde B. Watzka


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Cloyde B. Watzka Obituary
Cloyde B. Watzka

Allouez - Cloyde B. Watzka, 97, of Allouez, beloved husband of the late Grace (Arndorfer) Watzka, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Cloyde was born on September 7, 1922 in Pine Grove, Wisconsin, son of the late Henry and Catherine (Podlasik) Watzka. During World War II he enlisted in the Air Force where he served as a pilot in the Pacific Theater. He later retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Air Force Reserves. After the war he was employed as an auto mechanic at Arndorfer Brothers DeSoto-Plymouth where he met his wife. He married Grace Arndorfer on November 27, 1947 at St. Patrick's Church in Green Bay. They started their family and moved into the home he built in Allouez. Cloyde retired after many years of service at Paper Converting Machine Company where he worked as a machinist-assembler. In his retirement years he was an avid golfer, fisherman, woodworker, reader, and he enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and bird watching, but his greatest love was his family.

He is survived by his seven children: Mary (Dick) Brown, Nancy (Fred) Matzke, Kitty (Dan) Gustafson, Margie Watzka, John (Pam) Watzka, Ann Watzka, and Carrie Watzka. Cloyde leaves one sister, Kathleen (Harvey) Coleman along with eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Cloyde touched many lives and will be missed by his extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 9 AM - 10:15 AM at St. Willebrord Church in the Fr. Ken DeGroot Center, 209 S. Adam Street, Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM in the sanctuary.

"He was our North, our South, our East and West. Our working week and our Sunday Rest. Our noon, our midnight, our talk, and our song."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cloyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now