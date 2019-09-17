|
Cloyde B. Watzka
Allouez - Cloyde B. Watzka, 97, of Allouez, beloved husband of the late Grace (Arndorfer) Watzka, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Cloyde was born on September 7, 1922 in Pine Grove, Wisconsin, son of the late Henry and Catherine (Podlasik) Watzka. During World War II he enlisted in the Air Force where he served as a pilot in the Pacific Theater. He later retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Air Force Reserves. After the war he was employed as an auto mechanic at Arndorfer Brothers DeSoto-Plymouth where he met his wife. He married Grace Arndorfer on November 27, 1947 at St. Patrick's Church in Green Bay. They started their family and moved into the home he built in Allouez. Cloyde retired after many years of service at Paper Converting Machine Company where he worked as a machinist-assembler. In his retirement years he was an avid golfer, fisherman, woodworker, reader, and he enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and bird watching, but his greatest love was his family.
He is survived by his seven children: Mary (Dick) Brown, Nancy (Fred) Matzke, Kitty (Dan) Gustafson, Margie Watzka, John (Pam) Watzka, Ann Watzka, and Carrie Watzka. Cloyde leaves one sister, Kathleen (Harvey) Coleman along with eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Cloyde touched many lives and will be missed by his extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 9 AM - 10:15 AM at St. Willebrord Church in the Fr. Ken DeGroot Center, 209 S. Adam Street, Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM in the sanctuary.
"He was our North, our South, our East and West. Our working week and our Sunday Rest. Our noon, our midnight, our talk, and our song."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019