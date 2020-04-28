|
Clyde G. Pagel
Howard - Clyde G. Pagel, 85, passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1935 in Green Bay to Roy and Alfrieda (Williquette) Pagel.
Clyde graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1953. He married Sharon Posey on November 30, 1957 at Annunciation Catholic Church. Clyde was involved with the National Guard in both Wisconsin and Indiana. He retired from Fort Howard Paper Company in 1995. Clyde was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish; as well as the Knights of Columbus where he was a Grand Knight Council Duck Creek # 6279. He received the Silver Beaver Award for Boy Scout Troop #113; and he also served on the Zoning Committee for the Howard Village Board.
Clyde loved traveling, RV-ing, camping at Star Lake, spending time at the family cabin in Beecher, deer hunting, and woodcarving. Above all else, Clyde was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Lisa and Mike Halverson, Brian and Debra Pagel, Bruce and Melissa Pagel; grandchildren, Paige (Rick) Osmunson, Haley Arndt, Jacob Pagel, Drew Arndt; great-grandchild, Raina Osmunson; his siblings, Eunice Bodart and Kathy (Ken) Campshure; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol (Bernie) Engelbert, Terry (Karen) Posey, Kathy (Roger) Blaies; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents, Roy and Alfrieda Pagel; his parents-in-law, Blake and Margaret Posey; brother-in-law, Cliff Bodart; and two step-grandsons, Jason and Justin Banaszynski.
A private family mass will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. A Celebration of Clyde's Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Clyde Pagel's Family and they will be forwarded on.
A special thank you is extended to Brookview Meadows for their excellent care of Clyde.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020