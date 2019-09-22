Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
514 S. Clay St
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
514 S. Clay St
1929 - 2019
Clyde Guth

Green Bay - Clyde C. Guth, servant of God, beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather as well as veteran and ardent Packer fan, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

A lifelong Wisconsin native, Clyde was born to Clarence & Oleavia (Ullman) Guth on July 4, 1929 in Sheboygan. Clyde is survived by his brother Gerald (Mary Lou); sons Dave (Camille), and Dan (Julie), and daughter Cindy Coopmans (Randy). Preceding him in death were his wife of 64 years, Betty; sister Linda; and son Jim.

His early years were spent growing up in the Door/Kewaunee County area. After graduating from Casco High School, he joined the Navy and served as a baker. On June 9, 1951 Clyde married the love of his life, Betty Neinas.

Clyde had successful careers in cheesemaking, dairy supply sales, and Aid Association for Lutherans life insurance sales. He was a Green Bay resident and active member of St. Paul Lutheran church for over 65 years where he served on numerous boards and committees.

He is fondly remembered as a strong Christian exemplifying family values, charity and perseverance. He is now at Peace with our Savior in Heaven and reunited with his wife Betty and other loved ones.

Friends may gather at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 514 S. Clay St, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jon Zabell will preside. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.

In lieu of floral expressions, please make a charitable donation to St. Paul Lutheran School in Clyde's name.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs at the Bellevue Retirement Community and Alpha Senior Concepts for all the care they have given to Clyde and his family.

Rest in Peace. We all love and miss you.

Go-Pack-Go
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019
