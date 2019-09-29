|
|
Clyde Seymour
Green Bay - In the early morning hours of Friday September 27, 2019, our father Clyde Walter Seymour passed away at St. Vincent Hospital. Dad had been having serious health issues for the last seven months. Clyde was born on June 16, 1927, in Green Bay to William and Helen (Daul) Seymour. He grew up on the east side and attended St. Willibrord Grade School and Catholic Central High School, graduating in 1944. After graduation, Dad was drafted into the Army. He served in Germany and attained the rank of Sergeant.
Clyde married Dawn Windau on April 1, 1948. They were married seventy-one years this past April. Dad began his working career at nine years old delivering papers for Bosse's News Depot. In 1957, Clyde and Roland McGuire bought the wholesale side of Bosse's, calling it City News Depot, which supplied magazines, comics and paperback books in northeastern Wisconsin until they sold the business in 1982.
Clyde is survived by his wife Dawn, daughter Cheryl Smet (husband Bill) and their children Brennan (special friend Jeanna) and Aaron. He has a great-granddaughter Iolana Smet. He is also survived by his son Langdon and his wife Shirley (Brusky) and their children Jay, Casey and his wife Amy Zippel and Leann Seymour (special friend Mike Schuettpelz). Clyde is also survived by his sister-in-law Mary Seymour and several nieces and nephews.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Stanley and his wife Dottie, Alton and his wife Betty, and Darrell.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue in Green Bay on Thursday October 3, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 5:00. Military honors will follow.
We ask that you do not send flowers but a memorial fund is being set up in Clyde's name.
We would like to thank the staff of the seventh floor at St. Vincent Hospital for their care and kindness over the last few months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019