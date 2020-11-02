Dr. Col. Lester F. Rentmeester
Green Bay - Dr. Col. Lester F. Rentmeester, USAF (retired), 101, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday morning, November 1, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1919 in Green Bay to the late Andrew W. and Anna (Vander Kelen) Rentmeester. Lester attended St. Norbert High School and College. On November 20, 1941, he married Jeanne M. Rioux of the Village of Howard. Lester also attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison, the Air Force Institute of Technology, the Army War College, George Washington University and NOVA University. Col. Rentmeester earned B.S., M.B.A., M.P.A. and D.P.A. degrees. At the start of World War 2, he enlisted in the military and served over 31 years. During his career he flew 30 combat missions as a B-17 pilot over Europe during World War 2. He was chiefly involved in research and development of intelligence programs. He initiated the first U.S. satellite program. After retirement, with his doctoral degree, he became a professor and department head at the Florida Institute of Technology. He wrote many magazines articles and co-authored seven books on Wisconsin history with his wife, Jeanne.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Pat Joski, Al Rentmeester, Eric Rentmeester, Curt Rentmeester, Pat O'Leary, Eileen Peters, Margie Nemetz, Ken Weidner, Mary Reichwald, Kay Weidner, Mark Weidner, Carol Blan, Jeanne Craanen, Jerry Rentmeester, Joe Rentmeester, Dan Rentmeester, Bonnie Gilley and Betty Jo Schwendeman; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; brothers, Kenneth, Raymond, Hubert and Rev. Charles Rentmeester, O.Praem; sisters, Sr. Andrea, Edna Delfosse and Beatrice Weidner.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
