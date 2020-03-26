Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Colleen Conway Obituary
Colleen Conway

Green Bay - Colleen M. Conway, 47, of Green Bay, died Wednesday March 25, 2020 at a local hospital, following a short illness. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Ryan Funeral Home of De Pere. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Conway family. In lieu of flowers, Colleen would be honored by contributions to Literacy Green Bay or Friends of the Brown County Library Give a Kid a Book program.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -