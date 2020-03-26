|
Green Bay - Colleen M. Conway, 47, of Green Bay, died Wednesday March 25, 2020 at a local hospital, following a short illness. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Ryan Funeral Home of De Pere. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Conway family. In lieu of flowers, Colleen would be honored by contributions to Literacy Green Bay or Friends of the Brown County Library Give a Kid a Book program.
